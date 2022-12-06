Not Available

Shasta McNasty is a rap/rock band made up of the three slackers Scott, Dennis and Randy.While the guys should spend their days practicing their music, they can usually be found hanging out on Venice Beach, drinking in Captain Verne's Bar or coming up with wacky ideas to make life a little more interesting. This show is full of scams involving girls, music, pizza and little boxing people. The name of the show and the band changed half way through the first season from Shasta McNasty to Shasta. Sadly the show was cancelled after the first season. If anyone has any information on the show or knows of any sites that could contain information on this show, please contact me at the address listed in my profile, it is much appreciated.