Not Available

This is a show from Aardman Animations ('Wallace & Gromit') about a Sheep named Shaun. Shaun was originally a character in the movie 'Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave' where one of Wallace's contraptions sheared off all of Shaun's wool. For the remainder of the movie, Shaun wore a sweater made from his own wool. In this series, Shaun has many adventures with his barnyard compatriots and the rest of his flock.