Shaynna's World of Design

Interior designer Shaynna Blaze takes you on a journey of inspiration to the hottest design spots on the planet, as she hunts down ideas to create her own unique lighting range. In this eye-catching two part series, you’ll experience the romance of Lake Como, the hypnotic beauty of Venice’s glass-blowers, the glamour of Milan’s high-end design houses and the funky industrial edge of New York. Along the way, Shaynna will get the inside word on the latest trends from the world’s most respected design gurus.