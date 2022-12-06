Not Available

Shazam!

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmation Associates

A teenager named Billy Batson and his adult companion, Mentor, travel around in an RV helping people in need. Billy has been given the power to turn into Captain Marvel by the elders, Solomon, Herculese, Atlas, Zeus, Achillese and Mercury. Every episode the elders would contact Billy and give him a cryptic warning about something he will encounter. Billy would ultimately realize the meaning of the elder's advice and transform into Captain Marvel to help someone in need. Oh Elders, fleet and strong and wise, appear before my seeking eyes.

Cast

Michael GrayBilly Batson
Les TremayneMentor

