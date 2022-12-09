Not Available

Nishizawa Ryoko is a cool-headed, brilliant-minded high school student who aspires to become journalist. On the very first day of the school year, Ryoko's best friend Ogiwara Azusa goes missing all of a sudden and no one can account her whereabouts. Azusa's mother and police immediately starts investigating the case and interviewing students at school. In order to uncover the hidden truth and real reason behind the disappearance of her best friends, Ryoko undertakes her own investigation into the matter. As she digs further and further into her investigation and talking to Azusa's circle of friends, their deep-hidden feelings are revealed and friendships get tested to the brink