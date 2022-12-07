She Came Out of the Blue Sky

Not Available

An extraterrestrial alien lands on Earth near the (fictional) Slovak town Čabovce. The alien, which looks like a little girl, meets with a group of children from the town who name her Maika (Majka). While she has extensive knowledge of encyclopedical facts about the human world, she doesn't really understand people's emotions and behaviour and gets only slowly acquainted with them through the help of her new friends. Maika in turn uses her abilities to fly or to effortlessly replicate things as a source of entertainment and adventures for her friends.