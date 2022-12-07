Not Available

Every once in a while, an elite crime fighting team emerges - a highly sophisticated covert ops, specially trained in global intelligence maneuvers. This is not one of those teams. They are 3 career criminals with one shot at freedom. Now they are working for the feds who put them away. These are the women of She Spies, bad girls gone good! Working for the very feds who put them away, the career con-girls have turned their backs on their former lives, waging weekly war on the lowliest of the world's sleaze and scumbags, armed with sleek moves, street smarts and enough attitude to make a sailor blush. Now in their second year, the Spies find themselves under the management of Mr. Cross, who pits them against opponents worthier of their unique challenges.