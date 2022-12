Not Available

“Truth is beautiful, without a doubt…but so are lies.” Adapted from Oliver Goldsmith’s enduringly popular play, filmed at a 17th-century English manor house, this British production stars Susannah Fielding as the wellbred, whip-smart Kate, who poses as a barmaid to win the heart of her stuffy suitor. A scrupulously faithful screen adaptation of a classic comedy of errors. With Polly Hemingway, Mark Dexter, and Roy Marsden.