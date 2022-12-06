Not Available

Welcome to the She TV guide at TV Tome. Get ready for lively, hilarious sketch comedy with a distinctly different point of view. With some of today's most talented female and male comic actors and a weekly line-up of celebrity guests, SHE TV is ready to show everyone how the other half laughs. But SHE TV is equal-opportunity comedy, appealing to everyone - man or woman, young or old - who loves outrageous, irreverent satire. In the vein of "Saturday Night Live", SHE TV's writers and performers skewer the fads, attitudes and celebrities that shape our modern world.