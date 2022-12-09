Not Available

She Was Pretty

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bon Factory

Ji Sung Joon has a crush on the most beautiful girl in town, Kim Hye Jin - the only problem is, he's unattractive and lacks self-esteem. As fate would have it, years later Sung Joon grows up to be not only successful, but extremely attractive. However, when he runs into his first love Hye Jin, she has become unattractive and poor. Can their love transcend the vanity they both associated with each other?

Cast

Hwang Jung-eumKim Hye-jin
Park Seo-joonJi Sung-joon
Choi Si-wonKim Shin-hyuk
Koh Joon-heeMin Ha-ri
Park Yu-hwanKim Joon-woo
Lee Il-hwaHan Jung-hye

