She Was Pretty

Ji Sung Joon has a crush on the most beautiful girl in town, Kim Hye Jin - the only problem is, he's unattractive and lacks self-esteem. As fate would have it, years later Sung Joon grows up to be not only successful, but extremely attractive. However, when he runs into his first love Hye Jin, she has become unattractive and poor. Can their love transcend the vanity they both associated with each other?