Shedding for the Wedding

They are two of the most stressful things in life - planning a wedding and losing weight. Ten overweight engaged couples will live together and battle for the wedding of their dreams over a three-month period. Every episode, the couples will face off in a big physical challenge, competing to win one element of their wedding - from the invitations, to the cake, to the rings. Whatever they win will be theirs to keep. Together, they will plan their weddings with the help of the nation's top wedding planners, they will take a vow to eat right and exercise, and world-class trainers and nutritionists will completely overhaul their bodies. At the end of each episode, the couples will step on the scale and be weighed together - the couple who lost the least amount of combined weight that week will be eliminated. In the end, one couple will win their fantasy wedding - a once-in-a-lifetime event - that America will attend.