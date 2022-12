Not Available

A figure flashes through the trees, swinging on a vine. One glimpse of the long blonde mane and golden skin and you know it's Sheena Queen of the Jungle! An orphan raised by wild animals, she commands them and is respected by the local tribesmen. Beautiful Irish McCalla is the 6 foot 1 inch legendary Sheena fighting evil in the savage continent of Africa. Christian Drake plays Bob, an African white trader and safari guide who is Sheena's friend.