Sheena, Queen of the Jungle (2000)

Based upon the comic book character Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, which in turn spawned a popular 1950s TV series of the same title, the 2000s series updated the character to the 21st century. Sheena is about the adventures of a brave, beautiful defender of a tropical African paradise threatened by modern civilization. Orphaned at a young age by tragedy in the jungle, Sheena was raised by the last living member of a native tribe, the Kaya, who possessed the mystical power to "shape shift" into the forms of wild animals by feeding the spirit of their soul. It's a gift shared by Sheena, who can turn herself into an animal and travel through the jungle unrecognized while battling outside forces that invade La Mistas, her primal home.
View Full Cast >