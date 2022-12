Not Available

Sheep in the Big City is Cartoon Network's ninth original animated series. The show is a classic livestock-out-of-water story about a sheep named Sheep who runs away from the farm and hides out in the big city to escape the Top Secret Military Organization on his tail. Sheep faces problems like finding a nice apartment, balancing work and social life, and avoiding a rich socialite who pummels him with a stainless-steel wig.