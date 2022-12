Not Available

Shelldon is an animated television series, co-produced by Tiny Island Productions, Voicebox Productions, AniTime, and BeboydCG, for Qubo. ShellHut entertainment holds the production copyright, and it was distributed by Entertainment Rights, and was distributed by DreamWorks Classics. It airs on Qubo, which Classic Media partially owns. In 2012, KidsCo acquired the global rights to the series, which is now distributed by and aired on KidsCo.