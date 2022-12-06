Sherlock Holmes (1965)

Not Available

Sherlock Holmes (alternately Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes) was a series of Sherlock Holmes adaptations produced by British television company BBC between 1965 and 1968. In 1964, an adaptation of "The Adventure of the Speckled Band" was commissioned as a pilot for a twelve part series of Sherlock Holmes stories. Douglas Wilmer was cast as Holmes and Nigel Stock as Watson. Peter Cushing was approached to take over the role of Sherlock Holmes for the 1968 series. Only 6 Episodes survived.