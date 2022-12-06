Sherlock Holmes (1984)

Not Available

This series (made by Granada between 1984 and 1994) featuring the late Jeremy Brett as the eponymous detective includes The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, The Return of Sherlock Holmes, The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes, The Sign of Four, and The Hound of the Baskervilles. Granada Television had set themselves the task of filming every one of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories. A number of the mysteries were still waiting to be filmed at Jeremy Brett's death in 1995, but Granada decided not to continue without him.