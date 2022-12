Not Available

All her life, teen-hacker Robin of Sherwood thought she was an orphan. But when a mysterious Gauntlet unlocks a secret that turns her world upside down, Robin joins forces with a group of renegades who teach her the true value of love, loyalty, and sacrifice. Through the flooded storm-lashed streets of 23rd century London, to the towering citadel of the floating Upper City, Robin and her new friends battle the elements and the odds to defeat the mad Sheriff of Nottingham.