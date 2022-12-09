Not Available

We all know The Game from his hit VH1 series Marrying The Game as an amazing father as well as family man, that goes without saying...but what we don't know is if there is a woman out there that would satisfy him enough to slow him down. In the past we've seen him give being a family man his all, but sometimes in life and love other cards come into play. Now, in the new series She's Got Game, The Game sets out in pursuit of his perfect love match. After splitting with his long-time fiance?e, double platinum selling rapper Jayceon "The Game" Taylor is back on the market and ready to meet the woman of his dreams. However, The Game doesn't do anything ordinary and dating is no exception. Over the course of 10 one hour episodes on She's Got Game the rebounding rapper will ask his closest celebrity friends to set him up with his perfect match. And because nothing tests compatibility quite like travel, before the 10 women can say, "I'm not here to make friends", they’ll be hitting the road with The Game on a cross-country tour. At the outset of the series, 10 of The Game's celebrity friends will be tapped as matchmakers. Each of these celebs (men and women), will put forward who they believe to be his perfect girl. Whether it is a beauty from the Bronx or a corn-fed farmer's daughter in Kansas, the celebrities are free to choose any woman they think will win The Game's heart. With his future in mind and each celeb's pride on the line, you'd best believe that the stakes are high. Throughout the series, The Game and the girls will travel in style from LA to Miami and everything in between via private jet, tour bus, boat, and of course - luxury cars. In each city they'll get to know The Game better by going on extraordinary dates, seeing the city, and making connections with him. The girls will learn to live life on the road to see what his life is really like as The Game performs and makes appearances in cities all across America. In every city, the party ends for one of our girls who is sent packing. In the end, only one woman will be able to say SHE'S GOT GAME.