She's Living for this

  • Comedy

She’s Living for This is an American television comedy and variety series created by Keith Levy and Josh Rosenzweig. The show currently airs on LGBT cable network here!.[1] The series stars drag performer Sherry Vine. The series premiered on February 24, 2012. She’s Living for This provides a modern update on the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher, Carol Burnett, and Benny Hill. Each half-hour episode features LGBT comics and entertainers. The show consists of comedy sketches, special guests, musical numbers, and short films.

