Not Available

Welcome to the She's the Sheriff guide at TV Tome. Widowed mom Hildy Granger takes over as the Sheriff of Lakes County, Nevada after her husband dies. Hildy has regular battles with work colleague Max Rubin who doesn't feel Hildy should be in the job. There was a pilot broadcast called Cass Malloy. 44 episodes aired in first-run syndication, for 2 seasons. SHE'S THE SHERIFF, a first-run, half-hour syndicated comedy series from Lorimar Television, stars Suzanne Somers, George Wyner, Pat Carroll, Taliesin Jaffe, Lou Richards, Nicky Rose, Guich Koock as "Mulcahy" and Leonard Lightfoot. Ms. Somers stars as Hildy Granger, a young wife suddenly widowed with two children to support. Her employment worries end when the Commissioner of Lakes County, Nevada (near Lake Tahoe), offers to appoint her sheriff, the job held by her husband until his untimely death. Hildy accepts the position and is immediately forced to handle the daily problems of both locals and tourists, wit