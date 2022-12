Not Available

Matsuzaka Bistro is a hot diner in Taiwan where people go for great homemade food and the welcoming atmosphere of a loving family that owns it. But it is all a hoax! The sweet parents and their enthusiastic son and daughter are actually not even related to each other. The strangers met by coincidence when they each needed a new start in life and decided to become a family in order to open the restaurant. The question is: Is a true family born or made?