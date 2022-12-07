Shiawase ni Naritai!

Not Available

Hikari (Kyoko Fukada) has to take care of her sick mother and two younger brothers. They are informed that their missing father has died, and later find out he left them a huge 10 million yen debt. They are a very poor family. They have no money or food. To pay off the debt, Hikari lands a cleaning job at the UBS TV company. On the other side, there's Masako Nagai (Matsushita Yuki), a struggling UBS TV drama producer. The men she works with are somewhat sexist. Through an incident within UBS, Masako discovers Hikari's talents as a creative person with a great imagination for drama writing. With no allies within UBS, she decides to hire Hikari, training her to be an assistant producer. Hikari's happiness is keeping her family fed and paying off her father's debt. Masako's happiness is to gain respect within UBS by excelling as a drama producer.