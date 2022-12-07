No matter how you look at him, Shibata Taketora is just a quiet, ordinary junior high student. He looks so vulnerable that bullies try to rip him off on the streets, but he is actually a police detective and an expert swordsman in kendo. Taketora has a special ability to see the "hands of death" around people whose life is nearing the end. One day, Taketora is assigned on undercover operations. He sneaks into a high school, a maid cafe and a juvenile detention center... With the cooperation from his various friends, he gets to the bottom of the matters. --Fuji TV
|Teppei Koike
|Taketora Shibata
|Suzuka Ohgo
|Mizuki Hosho
|Miki Maya
|Sakura Chiba
|Naohito Fujiki
|Kojiro Fujiki
|Daisuke Miyagawa
|Toru Shinjo
|Muga Tsukaji
|Shinsuke Hakuto
View Full Cast >