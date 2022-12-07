Not Available

Shibatora

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Junichi Ishikawa

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

No matter how you look at him, Shibata Taketora is just a quiet, ordinary junior high student. He looks so vulnerable that bullies try to rip him off on the streets, but he is actually a police detective and an expert swordsman in kendo. Taketora has a special ability to see the "hands of death" around people whose life is nearing the end. One day, Taketora is assigned on undercover operations. He sneaks into a high school, a maid cafe and a juvenile detention center... With the cooperation from his various friends, he gets to the bottom of the matters. --Fuji TV

Cast

Teppei KoikeTaketora Shibata
Suzuka OhgoMizuki Hosho
Miki MayaSakura Chiba
Naohito FujikiKojiro Fujiki
Daisuke MiyagawaToru Shinjo
Muga TsukajiShinsuke Hakuto

