Shichinin no Hisho

7 ladies working as secretary for the dignitaries, who are the top of bank, Metropolitan Government and National Police Agency, are trying to help the weak in the society by moving the dignitaries stealthily. They have a lot of confidential information and network, so they work in the shadow to help people who are suffering from unfair treatment. Concept of this drama: Leaderless time, Swelling unemployment, there is no promising future, so we have to move our leaders as much as we can do.