Shikatsushi: Jô-oh no hôigaku

Matsushita plays Kiriyama Yuki, an assistant professor in forensic science at a university's faculty of medicine, who's great at finding the true cause of unnatural deaths. On the other hand, she has a reputation of being a weirdo with her messy hair, going without makeup and behaving more like a man than a woman. Co-stars include Yokoyama Yu who plays the role of Inukai Hajime, a research student working under Kiriyama and Matsushige Yutaka who plays Murakami Mamoru, the police detective who is at odds with Kiriyama.