Not Available

* Based on a game by Atelier Kaguya. Some towns have legends of haunted houses or underground communities in the sewers. But in Takumi's town, the ultimate urban legend is the Midnight Sleazy Train. Desperate for a spot on the train, Takumi waits by the station after hours. But he finds that you can't just buy a ticket. Only by bringing the perfect female guest can you ensure permission to come aboard.