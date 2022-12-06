Not Available

Shindig! was a rock 'n' roll series that aired on ABC from September 1964 through January 1966. Shindig! premiered on September 16, 1964 as a half-hour show. In January 1965, the series expanded to an hour. Instead of reruns, ABC aired new Shindig! episodes throughout the Summer of 1965. Most of the top American and British rock/pop acts of the mid-1960s appeared on Shindig!. The British performers often appeared in segments taped in the U.K. For its second season, Shindig was split into two 30-minutes shows, which aired on Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Shindig's second season was not as sucessful as its first. In an attempt to boost ratings, guest hosts were used during October 1965. Still, the ratings kept slipping and ABC announced Shindig's cancellation in late October 1965. The Shindig! episodes from November 1965 through January 1966 were an odd mixture of programming. While some of the final episodes resembled the original Shindig format, there were o