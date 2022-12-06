Not Available

More than just a comedy series, 'Shine on Harvey Moon' was also an entertaining historical record of changing attitudes and changing lifestyles in a drastically changed world. After being demobbed from his post as a stores clerk for the RAF stationed in Bombay, former professional footballer Corporal Harvey Moon returned home to the East London district of Hackney only to discover that his family friends and neighbours had assumed him missing in action. Created by the writing partnership of Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran who went on to create such comedy classics as 'Birds of a Feather' and 'Goodnight Sweetheart'. Originally broadcast on ITV in 1982, 'Shine on Harvey Moon' features a superb cast including Kenneth Cranham, Elizabeth Spriggs, Maggie Steed, Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Nigel Planer. Series 1-4 were Made by Central Indepedent Television for the ITV Network. Series 5 was made by Meridian Television for the ITV Network.