Anime adaption of Hasegawa K-Ske's series of Shinigami no Ballad "lite novels". The six (so far) Shinigami no Ballad novels tell the story of "Momo the Girl God of Death." A girl wrapped in white, her name is Momo...in her hand lies a blunt yet shiny scythe. By her side is a winged black cat by the name of Daniel. Carrying the souls of humans, the girl's existence parallels to that of a "Death God" or "Shinigami". At the instant when this white Death God touches the hearts of humans, the world is filled with kindness and grief..