Shinigami-san

Detective Gido Kennin (Tanaka Kei) specialises in reinvestigations, and is the most shunned and loathed person at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. He carries around a name card with no department written on it and takes pleasure in uncovering cases where the police created false charges. Gido reveals the negligence of the police such as mistakes in initial investigations and cover ups, reconsidering the testimonies and evidence from these cases to discover the real criminals. He hates it if people escape punishment and in order to prevent this from happening, he makes all other sacrifices. It is said that no one will be happy after Gido’s investigations, and this has earned him the nickname “grim reaper”.