Shinryochu

Tenma Ryo works at the counseling room of Ueyoshi Gakuen. His job is to listen to the problems of those seeking his counsel, and to try and help them overcome the said problems. Those who seek counsel are made up of the Gakuen students, teachers and even the parents/guardians of the students. However, most of his patients, although wishing to heal their hearts, are not very cooperative nor forthcoming. They tend to lie about the root of the problems. Ryo's way of helping them is by being aggressive, bordering on the rude. Ryo is deemed to be an excellent psychiatrist, who can read the patients well. However, Ryo himself carries a deep, dark secret. The reason why he chose to be a psychiatrist, is to try and heal other people's hearts. The patients who come to the counseling room are varied. Some are facing problems in their love life, while some have problems relating to others. And then there are those who are confused about which path to take, and those who carry a secret that they have never told anyone before. With the help of his daughter Tomoka, who also attends the Ueyoshi Gakuen, Ryo helps to resolve the students' problems.