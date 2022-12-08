Not Available

Ship Shape TV is a half hour BOAT IMPROVEMENT "how-to" television series, similar in format to some of today's most successful "Home Improvement" TV shows. But this is NO home or building that's being restored or beautified... The ACTION takes place on some of today's more popular Pleasure Boats. Each week, Ship Shape TV teaches viewers how-to accessorize their boats, how-to make improvements and how-to make repairs to their boats. Viewers even learn about regular maintenance procedures, ranging from simple cleaning tips, to taking care of bilge pumps.