Shipwrecked

This is a British reality contest show with a twist. Instead of trying to eliminate others, the contestants try to get people to choose to hang out with them on "their island." Ten people are split between two islands. One group is called Tigers, the others Sharks. Each week, a new contestant arrives and spends 3 days with the Tigers, and then 3 days with the Sharks. On the seventh day, the groups all get together and have a "beach party" during which the new arrival must decide who they want to stay with for the remainder of the show. Whichever island has more people at the end of 5 months wins £70,000.