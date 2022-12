Not Available

One day, Bakada High School, a school with dumb, delinquent boys, and Daiichi Catteleya Academy, a school with beautiful, well-off girls, are merged to form Bakareya High School. However, Sakuragi Tatsuya (Morimoto Shintaro) who loves Bakada High School in every respect, reacts sharply against Shingyoji Eri (Shimazaki Haruka) who is equally proud of her alma mater, and an uproar ensues