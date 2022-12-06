Not Available

Based on a popular line of greeting cards, The Shirt Tales were a group of adorable animals whose shirts would randomly proclaim things such as "Hug me" or "Let's go!," usually hinting at the current mood of the various "Tales." The group consisted of leader Tyg the tiger, Rick the raccoon, panda named Pammy, Digger the mole and a monkey called Bogey. In the second season, another female character was added, young Kip the kangaroo. The group lives in an oak tree in the middle of a public park, under the watchful eye of Superintendent Dinkle. Hardly a group of loiterers, the Shirt Tails help park visitors through acts of goodwill and their uncanny ability to solve mysteries.