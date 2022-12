Not Available

Akane gives Okazaki shit for bringing a dirty magazine with him to school. On her way home, she can’t help but remember and get angry at how Okazaki showed her a page of the dirty magazine... She got her revenge by beating him, but she’s still unsatisfied. As if someone was laughing at her, a dirty magazine appears before her feet. She can’t help but get drawn to it and take a look. Doing so, something inside her changes and she does something unexpected…