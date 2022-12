Not Available

Tsukuda Kohei used to be a researcher at the Space Science Exploration Agency until he took the responsibility for the failure of a rocket launch. In the meantime, Tsukuda receives an offer from Teikoku Heavy Industries, Japan's major enterprise, to purchase his factory's patent for 2 billion yen. Though the factory needs the money badly, the patent is also full of Tsukuda's dream. What will his decision be...?