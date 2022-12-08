Shivaree was a 30-minute rock 'n' roll series hosted by LA disc jockey Gene Weed. Many of the top recording artists of the mid-1960s appeared on Shivaree, including The Byrds, The Crystals, Marvin Gaye, The Kinks, Otis Redding, The Rolling Stones, The Ronettes, Simon & Garfunkel, Sonny & Cher, The Supremes, and The Yardbirds. The series was taped at ABC Television Center in Los Angeles. Most of the episodes used a multi-level set that resembled scafalding. These levels included elevated platforms for the dancers, balconies for some of the performers and audience members, and steps leading down to the main stage.
