Based on the Vladislav Karamfilov's instant hit movie "Operation Shmenti Capelli", this is a funny show about the identity of the bulgarian people - how they become what they are now. "Shmenti Capelli: The Legend" in an appellative expression, which the bulgarian uses in his daily language as a term of "lie", "fraud", "manipulation", "pose"... The variety of characters present the unique way of the bulgarian from the monarchy to communism and from there to the European Union society. The social, criminal and family relationships assemble a picture of one absurd, unsalvageable and funny country. The characters ensemble reveals different layers of the bulgarian society - from the marble offices of the government to simple people constantly fight to survive, with a few more exotic characters like singer with a machine gun, electrician with a speech defect and bailiff with wrong address. The story line is separated in three different periods - "royal Bulgaria", "socialist Bulgaria" and "democratic Bulgaria" - each period with his own visual way (i.e. "royal Bulgaria" is shown like a black and white movie). Around the main characters swirl affairs for millions of dollars, to show that the ideology, people psychology and daily motivation is defined by answer of the question "where are the money?".