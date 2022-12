Not Available

Intended as an exciting introduction to the outrageous and blisteringly creative world of cult films, Shock Movie Massacre gatecrashes the sets of the most respected independent and controversial directors, so that the intrepid Ms Booth can blow their most tightly guarded secrets. She also rips off some of their best scenes, shamelessly re-shootinh them, or shall we say massacring them, in repeatedly tragic, but hilarious attempts at homage.