Trevor Eve starred as the rumpled Eddie Shoestring in this strong series from 1979 to 1980. Eddie was a private detective (with a history of mental illness) who took on a problem-solving phone-in programme on Radio West, a local station in Bristol, in the west of England. Erica Bayliss (played by Doran Godwin) was a lawyer and Shoestring's landlady and girlfriend, while Don Satchley (Michael Medwin) was the long-suffering boss of the radio station.