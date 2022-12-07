Not Available

Shokojo Seira

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Fuminori Kaneko

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Seira was raised in India, but she is sent back to Japan to continue her education at an affluent boarding high school. Although she has lived in luxury, the well-bred Seira is kind and generous, earning her many friends at the school. One person who dislikes Seira is the school's director, though she treats Seira well due to the father's fortune. Then, during Seira's 16th birthday party, the director informs her that her father has died, leaving her penniless. As a result, she is forced to work as a servant in order to pay off her school bills. --Tokyograph

Cast

Mirai ShidaKuroda Seira
Kento HayashiMiura Kaito
Fujiko KojimaTakeda Maria
Seiichi TanabeYukio Aran
Jun KanameKeito Kurisu
Yuriko Hiro'okaOnuma Hideko

Images