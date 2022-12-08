Shomin Sample

Not Available

Kimito Kagurazaka is a extraordinarily average. Average grades, average abilities, average looks, average love life (nonexistent). That is, until one day he’s abducted by a mysterious organization and forced to enroll a super secret, super elite academy for the richest, classiest, elitest of the elite young ladies. Turns out Kimito has been chosen as a “commoner sample” to better help the isolated and naïve girls cope with entering into normal society. But there’s a catch—Kimito isn’t allowed to show any romantic or sexual interest in the girls, lest he face gruesome repercussions. Can this commoner enter the secret world of high society?