Sung-Tae is an orphan. He made up his mind to become a movie star and find his foster parents and brother who made him feel like he was a part of a family. It is a long, hard road to become an actor. Adding to these problems, he has a hard time reading scripts because he has dyslexia. Although frustrated at times, he has a warm-hearted manager Han So-Ra. She helps him become a great star. Her ceaseless efforts pave the way for his success as a promising actor.