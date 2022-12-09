Shoot for the Stars

Not Available

Sora, a 29 year-old woman who has no job, career, or academic pedigree, and longs only to be married to a man she can call her true love. Her chance arrives when she meets Sung Tae, a waiter and wannabe actor. He impresses Sora and her brother, a low-rent talent manager named Bada, in a winning dramatic role. Sung Tae also suffers from dyslexia, making script reading mighty difficult, but with Sora’s support, Sung Tae finally does become an actor. However, when a relationship builds between the two, it inevitably leads to complications, and even a scandal.