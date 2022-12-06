Shooting Stars

Not Available

This bizarre comedy quiz hosted by Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer has captured the surreal side of British viewers since its first appearance during At Home with Vic and Bob in 1993, later becoming a fully fledged series in 1995. So what's the idea of the show? Well, basically, Vic and Bob introduce several tongue-in-cheek rounds in which two teams consisting of team captains and four celebrity guests have to answer completely off-the-wall questions such as "are merry-go-round horses stuffed with real horse" and "Do Swedish cars run on Red Wine". Also, bald-headed George Dawes or bizarre bag-man Angelos announce the scores at the end of each round. Warning! This show is only for those who think their brains can stand the intense madness and wacky events incorporated into it! Witty jokes and plain fun make a great show that is well worth watching.