Shooting The Past

Not Available

When the Fallon Photo Library curator and an American developer go head to head, 10 million unique pieces of British history hang in the balance. An ancient mansion on the outskirts of London is home to a rare and sprawling collection of twentieth century black and white photographs featuring every aspect of human activity imaginable. Also indigenous to the library is a small and eccentric staff, insulated from the outside world and sustained by their passion for the visual treasures they meticulously maintain. But their peaceful livelihood is shattered when their new owner from across the pond arrives and announces his plans to convert the building into an American business college. The collection, an inconvenient obstacle, must be dismantled, sold, and largely destroyed.