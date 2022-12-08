Shop Secrets: Tricks of the Trade

Not Available

Have you ever popped into a shop for one thing and come out with something completely different? Gone to a restaurant and surprised yourself by ordering the most expensive thing on the menu? Or returned home to discover the bargain you couldn't resist was too good to be true? Today's businesses are working harder than ever to part you with your cash. In this new series, Harry Wallop puts hidden cameras inside seven different shops, market stalls and restaurants across the country and sends in a team of hotshot sales people to trick, scam and con unsuspecting customers. Harry wants to reveal how vulnerable we are to both legitimate and shifty sales techniques.