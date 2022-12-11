Short End Of The Stick

Not Available

The Imperial Qing Empire falls, officially ending the era of Emperors. Three palace eunuchs Lee Siu Kung, Dan Tin, and Chan Siu Fung are expelled and demoted to the peasantry. As they struggle to make a living for themselves beyond the palace borders, they come across the con artist Chui Tsun Sing, who disguises himself as a eunuch to gain their trust. A string of unfortunate events leads them captured and later sold as servants to the Kams’, a rich family led by a matriarch. The eunuchs do everything they can to fix the situation they’re in, but the more they try, the messier it gets.